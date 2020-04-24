https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/04/24/todays-hot-topics-relevant-radio-reopening-us-homeschooling-value-defending-america-contemplative-prayer/

Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host the Drew Mariani Show on Relevant Radio® from 3-6 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

Epidemiologist Dr. Timothy Flanigan, also a Catholic deacon, discusses all of the issues around reopening public squares in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Gibson of Pro-Life Action Ministries in St. Paul, brings us up to date on Planned Parenthood’s efforts to expand into rural Minnesota.

Franciscan University of Steubenville VP Joel Recznik discusses the university’s plan to offer tuition-free education to next year’s freshman class.

Is America doomed to collapse based on its embrace of Enlightenment values of individual liberty? Robert Reilly says no, and explains that position in his new book, America on Trial: A Defense of the Founding.

Why did one Harvard law professor urge America to ban homeschooling? Regine Caeli founder Kari Beckman rebuts this demand and discusses what it intends to accomplish.

What are the difficulties of contemplative prayer? Father Donald Haggerty joins us to explain this and how his new book Contemplative Enigmas can help us to overcome them.

And more to come … stay tuned!

We may add more before the show starts today, plus we will have the chaplet of Divine Mercy in the second hour. We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

