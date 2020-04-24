https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494604-trump-to-scale-back-coronavirus-press-conferences-after-disinfectant

President TrumpDonald John TrumpNew Mexico governor extends stay-at-home order: ‘We’re not ready to ease up’ Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Challenge China and the WHO—but not while the pandemic rages MORE is reportedly planning to scale back coronavirus task force press briefings, appearing less frequently to discuss the virus, according to a new report from Axios.

Sources told the outlet that Trump might no longer appear at the press conferences daily, and said top advisers have advised reducing his speaking time among task force officials and scaling back the often hours-long briefings.

Some also reportedly suggested the virus is past its peak and there is a lack of updates that would require the daily updates from the president.

The change could be related to Friday’s shorter task force briefing, which lasted just under 25 minutes. Last Friday’s briefing, in comparison, ran for about one hour and 45 minutes.

The move would come as Trump faces scrutiny from scientists and medical professionals over his musings at Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing about the possibility of light or disinfectant injections being used to treat patients with the coronavirus.

According to Axios, his advisers have told him the appearances are hurting his poll numbers, and “the spectacle of him fighting with the press isn’t what people want to see.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany maintained Friday that Trump’s remarks about light and disinfectants were taken out of context by the media.

“President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing,” McEnany said in a statement. “Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines.”

Updated 6:50 p.m.

