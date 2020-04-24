https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/twitter-chief-plans-context-feature-editorialize-trumps-tweets/

The chief of Twitter says he wants to add “context” when world leaders make statements on his platform, to “be helpful” to people who read them.

The plan was reported by Reclaim the Net, which noted it will allow Twitter to insert “editorialized” comment “between a world leader and the reader, that alters the way the reader perceives the tweet.”

President Trump uses the venue liberally, reaching out directly to Americans with comments, criticisms, suggestions and plans.

The idea as outlined by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, although details still remain vague, would put Twitter’s opinion in front of the reader apparently at the same time as the president’s.

The report said Dorsey is moving this direction rather than “removing” tweets.

“Anything that we can do to interstitial a lot of this and provide context that is credible and might show a disagreement or a debate around the topic, I think, would be helpful,” Dorsey said, in the report.

“The team is working on a great experiment to do just that, that we hope to launch as quickly as possible to give people a broader context for a particular tweet…I think we’ll disarm a bunch of it.”

“In other words, Twitter feels brave enough to place some kind of editorialized interstitial between a world leader and the reader, that alters the way the reader perceives the tweet,” the report said.

The report noted it might end up similar to what Facebook has tried – adding a link to a “fact-check.”

“It’s worth mentioning that Facebook’s fact-check has several times in the last month alone, ‘debunked’ something that turned out to actually be true – so Twitter, if it too decides to play this game, must be feeling pretty confident they’re going to get it right. Or, perhaps, they’re just happy to brazenly wield the power anyway,” the report said.

Dorsey also explained that the industry’s challenge right now is “misleading information.”

CNET reported in the comments, in an interview with TV hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Dorsey also the company wants to provide “more context.”

