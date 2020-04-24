https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/watch-democrat-congresswoman-blasts-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-celebrating-crashing-oil-prices-massive-job-loss-video/

In a now-deleted tweet, Democratic Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the recent crash in the price of oil that has caused many Americans to lose their jobs.

“You absolutely love to see it,” AOC wrote about the record low price of oil.

She continued her tweet by pushing for the socialist Green New Deal program: “This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led , mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet.”

Democrat Congresswoman Torres Small of New Mexico, whose district includes the oil-rich Permian Basin, slammed AOC for her disgusting tweet in which she celebrated energy industry lay-offs.

“A champion for the working class should be a champion for all workers,” Torres Small said in a statement. “In New Mexico, the working class is, in part, made up of tens of thousands of oil and gas workers who have worked hard every day to power our state and now stand to lose their livelihoods. No person should take joy in their suffering.”

A rapidly falling demand for oil caused by global coronavirus lockdowns in combination with excess oil supplies led to the price of oil briefly falling below $0 per barrel for the first time in American history. A below-zero price of oil means oil producers literally had to pay people to take oil off their hands. Around 20 million Americans who work in the oil and natural gas industry are at risk of losing their jobs due to low oil prices caused by the Wuhan virus. Click to watch the full video below! [embedded content] [embedded content]

