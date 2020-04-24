http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cky8qPrPIBY/

Conservative talk radio host Wayne Allyn Root will lead an “interactive drive-through protest caravan” — while abiding by coronavirus social distancing guidelines — on Friday in Las Vegas to advocate for the opening of Nevada’s economy. He joined Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily to describe the upcoming protest’s structure and objectives.

“I call it the safest protest in America,” said Root, noting that the protest caravan’s participants will be driving alongside one another and adhering to social distancing guidelines from the CDC pertaining to the coronavirus. “We support the economy. We support capitalism. We support Trump.”

Root continued, “We support Las Vegas. We support small business. We support all the strip employees, about 200,000 that are out of the job and have no way to earn a living and can’t seem to get unemployment. We’ve got to get back to work.”

The protest caravan “is literally like a drive-in church service,” Root stated. “You’re in your car. You’re not causing problems for anybody. … It’s a caravan. We’re in our cars. We’re not getting out.”

Root will host his national radio show during the demonstration.

LISTEN:

All businesses should be permitted to open and operate under the same guidelines as “essential” businesses, determined Root.

“The rest of us [should be] able to go out and keep the economy going, and keep fighting, but only under strict health guidelines — the same guidelines — we now use to keep up open Costco, Walmart, grocery stores, CVS pharmacies,” Root remarked.

Root observed the arbitrary and inconsistent determinations of what businesses are deemed “essential.”

“In Nevada, we’ve got pot stores open,” noted Root. “Why is the rest of the economy closed when pot stores are ‘essential’? This is un-American to call a business unessential versus essential. It’s unconstitutional. … The Constitution and the Commerce Clause do not allow an individual governor to close a business of call something ‘non-essential.’ Why are golf courses closed when you’re outside [and] you’re far away from people?”

Root added, “This march is really aimed at making small business open, but in a safe way, the same way you open supermarket. Let’s have gloves, let’s have bass, let’s do social distancing, and let’s have spacing. It’s a safe way to operate. Do you assume the cashiers at Costco have superhuman powers and they can avoid the disease, but the rest of us should stay home and starve to death?”

Details for “Open Nevada, Unleash Prosperity, Save America” protest caravan are available on Root’s website.

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

