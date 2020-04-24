https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/wayne-root-enjoying-first-test-drive-socialist-america/

By Wayne Allyn Root

Are you enjoying your first taste of socialism? Life in America today is a sneak preview of life in Cuba or Venezuela. Democrats love it. This is the future they plan for you. The current economic catastrophe is exactly what America will look like if we institute “the Green New Deal.”

The goal is to defeat “climate change” by killing your job, taking your cars away, closing your business and turning America into Cuba, or Venezuela.

It’s a Progressive Democrat’s “rainy dream.”

And, isn’t it great? You don’t need to go to work. Money magically appears in your bank account. Hopefully you can live on $1,200 every six weeks for the rest of your life.

You get to spend long days watching daytime talk shows and movies on Netflix. You know, the things Democrats call a “typical day” for their voters.

And think of the money you’re saving on gas by not going anywhere. Soon, all those nasty, carbon-burning, polluting vehicles will be just a memory of the past. How wonderful will it be to have time to “just think” as you wait hours for those new energy-efficient buses and subways.

And, with all those nasty “non-essential” businesses closed, you’ll have plenty of time to converse with your neighbors, as you wait in line to see if anything is available for you to buy. It’s Socialist Nirvana.

So, please be honest with me, are you enjoying your small taste of life in a Socialist country? Are all these great benefits of socialism what you expected? Being told the business you spent your life building is “non-essential” and forced to close; being stuck at home not “allowed” to hold a job; having only the money your benevolent government decides you need; waiting in long lines at supermarkets for empty shelves; finding out toilet paper is now a valuable commodity; being told where you’re “allowed” to go; in some states (Michigan) banned from traveling to your own second home; not allowed to go to church; and having all your movements monitored and recorded.

Having fun yet? Welcome to a ”test drive” for Socialist America.

Democrats are just getting started. Soon they’ll tell you whether you’re “allowed” to enjoy yourself anymore. No more golf, bars, nightclubs, liquor stores, spas, movie theatres, bowling alleys. Oh wait, that’s already happened.

But of course, pot stores are open. They’re “essential.” This is what Democrats like Bernie Sanders and AOC have been pushing for, for years. This is their “rainy dream.”

Of course, in a truly socialist country it is much worse. In a truly socialist country, your Internet is tightly monitored, television is government-controlled, and all media is propaganda- even a step worse than it is in America today. Although the NY Times, Washington Post, ABC, NBC, CBS, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube are all trying hard to give socialist banana republics a run for their money.

In a socialist country, as envisioned by today’s Democrat party, you would not have a car. Those would be reserved for party bosses like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and AOC. You would have to work in a “state assigned” job. Doctors and janitors would make the same salary.

There will, of course, be huge “advantages” according to the crazy socialists of the Democrat Party. Stores will be much smaller. And, with the closure of all those greedy corporations, buying decisions will be much less confusing. The shelves will be empty anyway, so who needs all that space?

And of course, to achieve a small “carbon footprint” you’ll live in a tiny apartment and you’ll travel to work only on public transportation. But isn’t that precisely why New York City is the worst Coronavirus-infected area in the country? Half the country’s dead are in one city. Oops, liberals forgot to mention that little problem.

And toilet paper? There will never again be a shortage. The soft kind, made of paper, will go only to socialist politicians and government bureaucrats. The rest of us will do our part to save the planet by using biodegradable corn husks.

I’ve saved the best for last. 110% of you will vote- just like in many Democrat inner cities in the past few elections. There will always be more votes than registered voters. That’s the way socialists like it. And, your ballot will show up in the mail. Don’t worry if you don’t receive it, the person sent by the government to pick it up will have extras. They will even help you fill it out. In a couple years it will get even easier, as there will be only one box to check.

So, does your brief experience with socialism make you want to live like this always?

As for me, if the choice is “locked in my home, close my business and wait for the government to save me,” or face the remote risk of death from Coronavirus and keep living my life and earning a living for my family…

I’ll risk my life and choose freedom every time.

We are a nation of risk-takers. We don’t run and hide. We’re all “First Responders.” We face danger and live life. That’s what made America the most exceptional nation and people in world history.

If you don’t like this “test drive” of Socialism, I suggest we all start making our voices heard. Repeat after me: “OPEN THE ECONOMY. OPEN THE ECONOMY. OPEN THE ECONOMY.”

Finally…

Since the slogan “Keep America Great” no longer applies to President Trump’s re-election after this catastrophe, let me suggest a new campaign slogan:

“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, PART 2.”

Caps and T-shirts to follow.

