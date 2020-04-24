http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/wFEnjkwSucg/

Wealthy Hamptons residents are getting COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody tests at their mansions from concierge medical firms who charge membership fees in the thousands.

Sources told Page Six that people in “spacesuits” turn up at homes in the area to administer the tests, and demand “has been so intense that some people are happy to pay” exorbitantly.

One medic running this service is Dr. Bernard Kruger, who has a private practice uptown and whose clients reportedly include Leon Black, Howard Stern, Tommy Mottola, Tommy Hilfiger and Sting. The tests are free to members, but come with a house-call fee of $1,000.

Sollis Health, of which Kruger is a co-founder, confirmed it has experienced a huge demand for antibody tests from members in the Hamptons. The concierge service costs $5,000 for those over 45.

Other sources said demand for concierge testing has been intense, because people don’t want to enter medical facilities and that “during the early days, when testing was scarce, some people were paying other services $5,000 for a test.”

