https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/whistleblower-charges-clinton-foundation-violated-irs-rules/

A self-described whistleblower charges the Clinton Foundation, run by Bill and Hillary Clinton, violates Internal Revenue Service regulations and should lose its tax-exempt status.

Flush with cash while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, the foundation has seen its revenue plunge since then.

Lawrence Doyle, a managing partner for DM Income Advisers, said the Clinton Foundation and the World Health Organization formed an agreement that should have cost the foundation its tax-exempt status, the Gateway Pundit blog reported.

TRENDING: Report: House staff concluded Brennan suppressed Russia evidence

Doyle previously testified before Congress about partnerships established by the foundation that are forbidden to tax-exempt organizations.

According to promotional material, the Clinton HIV/AIDS Initiative partnered with the World Health Organization on a technical program to scale up “national NIV/AIDS care and treatment.”

Investigative author Peter Schweizer has documented that donations to the foundation have “dried up” since Clinton left the State Department.

“The Clinton Foundation has had a hard time raising money because they don’t have the influence to sell,” he said in a “Tucker Carlson Tonight” interview Nov. 20. “They don’t have power access to sell and that, I think, is the primary evidence for what the Clinton enterprise was all about.”

During a recent reporting period, he said the foundation raised 10 percent of what it did in 2009 when Clinton was secretary of state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

