(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The White House is planning an overhaul of healthcare regulations based on what it sees as the success of waiving restrictions during the coronavirus emergency, according to a senior adviser to President Trump.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, acting Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Tomas Philipson said the waivers, from expanding telemedicine to helping accelerate vaccine development, enabled a more “nimble or faster” response to the unfolding pandemic.

“The president enabled a great set of deregulations to take place through the emergency declaration he made,” Philipson said. “The question is, how can we learn from that experience to basically deregulate healthcare more going forward.”

