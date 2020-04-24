https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/494480-whitmer-extends-michigans-stay-at-home-order-until-may-15

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) extended the state’s stay-at-home order to May 15 on Friday amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., while also easing some restrictions on certain businesses.

Additionally, individuals are required to wear face coverings in establishments like grocery stores if they are medically able to.

Whitmer also announced the easing of some restrictions so businesses are able to operate amid the pandemic. Under the new guidance, lawn service companies, landscapers, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can reopen but must follow social distancing rules.

The latest order, which replaces Whitmer’s previous stay-at-home order that was set expire next week, comes after anti-lockdown protesters descended upon her home on Thursday evening.

A number of the protesters carried signs supporting President TrumpDonald John TrumpNew Mexico governor extends stay-at-home order: ‘We’re not ready to ease up’ Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Challenge China and the WHO—but not while the pandemic rages MORE.

“We’re here to let Gov. Whitmer know that we want to open Michigan. We want to open it safely,” one protester at the event said on a loudspeaker.

“Governor Whitmer said that she’ll talk to anybody to get the state back open. Well, I’m here and I’m with people and others and we want the state open,” the protester continued. “So you can call me to reach out to me. The police have my number. I’ll work together to make Michigan great again.”

HAPPENING NOW: Another protest type event is happening — this time outside Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s home in Lansing. The group says they want the state to re-open. Again, a lot of Keep America Great and Trump 2020 signs. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XLOMnJahAP — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) April 23, 2020

A number of other states, mostly led by Republican governors, have contemplated reopening in the near future, citing the pandemic’s impact on the economy.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has ignited controversy by moving to reopen businesses like nail salons and barbershops starting on Friday.

However, Trump has maintained that he strongly disagreed with Kemp on the move.

