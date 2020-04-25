https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/chance-get-trump-2020-flag-free/
You’ve seen these Trump 2020 flags at lockdown protests and Trump rallies. Now it’s time to get one of your own (for free – just pay shipping and handling):
A high-quality Trump 2020 flag is now available for free (ordering through this link and the links below supports Gateway Pundit)!
Click here to get your high-quality Trump 2020 flag today!
A flag like this is hard to find because liberals shut down stores that sell them. Liberals don’t want everyone knowing that President Trump has a wide base of support. In fact, owning a flag like this could be dangerous. You might want to order more than one, so you can have a backup flag in case liberals steal your first one.
TRENDING: Reporters Stand Ground After White House Tried to Move CNN to Back Row in Briefing Room