John Brennan

Former CIA Director and Spygate ringleader John Brennan on Saturday attacked President Trump’s Coronavirus response.

And we’re supposed to believe John Brennan didn’t target Trump during the 2016 presidential election and beyond.

President Trump Saturday morning complained about the Wall Street Journal not accurately reporting on his position on Georgia’s governor reopening for business.

Brennan responded by calling Trump a lifelong liar and danger to all Americans.

“Your assertions, denials, allegations, & claims all ring hollow in light of your lifelong record of lies, dishonesty, & willful misrepresentations,” Brennan said.

“Your incompetence & narcissism are a danger to all Americans, especially during a time of national crisis,” he added.

Your assertions, denials, allegations, & claims all ring hollow in light of your lifelong record of lies, dishonesty, & willful misrepresentations. Your incompetence & narcissism are a danger to all Americans, especially during a time of national crisis. https://t.co/VC1JwLRd5V — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 25, 2020

Brennan also attacked Trump’s Coronavirus response last week and defended Obama and Biden by spreading lies about their response to Swine Flu.

Perhaps Brennan is a little nervous about US Attorney John Durham's Spygate investigation.

Investigative journalist John Solomon told Lou Dobbs last week that he believes indictments may be imminent.

