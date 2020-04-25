https://www.westernjournal.com/actor-richard-gere-becomes-dad-age-70/

Actor Richard Gere, 70, has welcomed a new baby boy into the world alongside his wife Alejandra Silva, 37.

This is the third child for the “Pretty Woman” actor, and his second child with Silva.

Gere and Silva have a 14-month old son named Alexander who has just become a big brother to the new baby.

The proud parents have yet to announce a name for their newborn son.

Gere also has a 20-year-old son named Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell, according to People.

The new baby boy is the third son for Silva as well, who has a 7-year-old son named Albert with ex-husband Govind Friedland.

According to People, Gere and Silva quietly began dating in 2014 and were married in 2018.

Shortly after the wedding, a source told People the couple was “extraordinarily happy,” and eager to begin their new life together.

“They’re so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together,” the source said.

In a 2018 Hola! USA magazine interview, Silva talked about the 33-year age difference between herself and her new husband.

“It had to be that way in this lifetime,” Silva said. “He has promised me at least 20 good years! But I have to confess that he has much more energy than me, is much more active, it’s hard to keep up with him. … He’s not human!”

Silva, a Spanish-born publicist and activist, opted to have her baby at the couple’s ranch in Pound Ridge, New York, Hola! reported.

The family is reported to be “healthy and comfortable” and are enjoying their privacy as they bond together.

The ranch was also the location of the couple’s discreet 2018 wedding, the outlet reported.

Gere is a Golden Globe Award winner, known for a career in film that began in the 1970s.

Some of his most famous works include “An Officer and a Gentleman” (1982), “The Cotton Club” (1984), “Pretty Woman” (1990), “Sommersby” (1993), “Primal Fear” (1996) and “Runaway Bride” (1999).

Gere was also married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 until 1995.

Congratulations to the Gere family as they begin a new chapter of their lives with two young children to enjoy.

