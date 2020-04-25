Ashley Judd: If Pro-Lifers “Valued People’s Lives” They Would Let Women Kill Their Babies

https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/ashley-judd-pro-lifers-valued-peoples-lives-let-women-kill-babies/

(LIFE NEWS) Earlier this week, the pro-abortion actress claimed that if pro-lifers really “valued people’s lives,” they would let women abort their unborn babies.

Judd made the contradictory statement while tweeting about NARAL Pro-Choice America’s new political ad campaign, according to Breitbart. The pro-abortion group is spending six figures on ads accusing pro-life politicians of being hypocrites.

“We’ve always known that for anti-choice politicians, it’s never been about valuing human life,” Judd wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “It’s about control.”

Then, she claimed that if pro-life lawmakers really cared about lives, they would support abortions.

