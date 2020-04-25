https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/least-3-people-arrested-protest-beach-san-diego-violating-authoritarian-stay-home-order-video/

This is not about a virus.

Temperatures in Southern California soared on Friday and Saturday sending thousands of people to the beach for relief.

Newport Beach and Huntington Beach in Orange County were open to the public so tens of thousands of people defied Newsom’s stay-at-home order and flocked to the beach.

But the beaches in San Diego were closed, prompting protests from fed up citizens.

At least three people were arrested during a protest at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas and were cited for violating the authoritarian lockdown order.

Where the hell is AG Bill Barr??

WATCH:

At least three people were arrested on Saturday during a protest at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas. They were cited for violating the stay-at-home order and congregating on a closed beach pic.twitter.com/p8s6Ou0sdV — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) April 25, 2020

The Gateway Pundit reported back on March 21st that based on the data at that time the coronavirus had reacted negatively to heat.

This indicates the virus would behave like strains of the flu and die out in the summer months.

But the tyrants in California are arresting people who dare go outside during a heatwave.

