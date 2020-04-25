https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/bad-blood-taylor-swift-takes-another-swipe-george-soros-shameless-greed/

Pop icon Taylor Swift is once again speaking out against the “shameless greed” of George Soros and his family over plans to release a new album of her songs that were purchased by her former manager.

Swift has been outspoken about her disdain for her former manager, Scooter Braun, and his purchase of her music — which was funded by Soros.

“It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros, and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group, have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 million for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “In my opinion, just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent.”

The musician also took aim at Soros in December while accepting the Woman of the Decade award at Billboard’s “Women in Music” event.

“The fact is that private equity enabled this man to think, according to his own social media post, that he could ‘buy me.’ But I’m obviously not going willingly,” Swift said. “After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in a deal that I’m told was funded by the Soros family, 23 Capital, and the Carlyle Group.”

[embedded content]

“Yet to this day, none of these investors have bothered to contact me or my team directly to perform their due diligence on their investment, on their investment in me. To ask how I might feel about the new owner of my art, the music I wrote, the videos I created, photos of me, my handwriting, my album designs,” she continued.

Swift is a staunch leftist who has recently become outspoken, and quite controversial, with her political beliefs.

