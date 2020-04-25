https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bernie-kerik-pandemic-arrests-prison/2020/04/25/id/964658

Seeing violent criminals leaving prison amid the global coronavirus pandemic committing more crime is not only sad and predictable, but it is easily avoidable, according to former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik on Newsmax TV.

“Nobody should be surprised,” Kerik told “Saturday Report.” “This is something I have talked about for the last month or so. These blanket releases, that mayors and governors have done across the country, is just insane.”

Kerik told host Grant Stinchfield he does not object to non-violent, first-time offenders or aged prisoners being sent to home confinement – to save lives, particularly of the prison workers – but the localities are sacrificing public safety by sending too many people home.

“To take these people that have violence in their background, violence in other charges, violence in the system, then just blanket release them across the board is completely insane,” Kerik said.

“Forget about letting them out, we’re having a problem right now all across the country, Democratic, leftist judges, prosecutors that are basically not even putting them in.

“We need different leadership,” Kerik concluded, adding Mayor Bill de Blasio “in my opinion, is the worst mayor the city’s ever had.”

