Sir Richard Branson is seeking a buyer for Virgin Atlantic and has set an end-of-May deadline to save the airline from collapse after a taxpayer bailout proved beyond his reach.
The Sunday Telegraph has learnt that the pursuit of a £500m government package has been effectively shelved and that the airline is now focused on securing new private investment in the shadow of potential insolvency.
Houlihan Lokey, the investment bank hired by Virgin Atlantic, has sounded out more than 100 potential financial institutions, with “all options on the table”, sources said.
Roughly 50 potential investors have asked for information and will be whittled down to a handful of bidders.
Those interested in rescuing Virgin Atlantic are understood to include Lansdowne Partners, the hedge fund founded by George Osborne’s best man Peter Davies, Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek and Northill Capital, the fund that is backed by Italian-born Swiss Ernesto Bertarelli.
US buy-out giant Centerbridge Partners and Wall Street distressed debt investor Cerberus Capital Management are also in the running, sources said.
Insiders said that a number of parties were likely to form consortia over the coming days as they reviewed detailed financial information provided by the airline.
Suitors can offer to structure a rescue by injecting debt, equity or convertible loans, which could leave Sir Richard with no residual stake.
Houlihan Lokey is aiming to complete the rescue by the end of May, sources said. It is understood that deal options also include putting Virgin Atlantic into administration. Accountancy firm EY is considered the front-runner to take any potential appointment, sources said.
Fears rose for the future of Virgin Atlantic’s almost 10,000 staff early last week with the airline edging closer towards administration. Sir Richard made an impassioned plea for help in an open letter to staff, offering to put his Caribbean retreat Necker Island up as collateral to secure a rescue.
While the likes of easyJet and Wizz Air have been given the green light to access the Treasury’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility, Sir Richard’s loss-making airline has been unable to meet the emergency fund’s criteria.
An application to secure a bespoke bailout was rejected by UK Government Investments and its adviser, Morgan Stanley.
The billionaire was then dealt a double blow as airline Virgin Australia filed for bankruptcy before US carrier Delta, which owns 49pc of Virgin Atlantic, ruled out financial assistance as it faced its own “crisis in cash”.
Virgin Atlantic said on Wednesday that “it is taking decisive action to reduce our costs”.
It is understood that Sir Richard will continue to bankroll the business while the hunt for a private investor or group of investors continues. Although the prospect of a taxpayer-funded rescue has been put on ice, if the current auction fails to yield a rescue, it could return to the negotiating table with Whitehall officials.
A Virgin Atlantic spokesman said: “Because of significant costs to our business caused by unprecedented market conditions which the Covid-19 crisis has brought with it, we are exploring all available options to obtain additional external funding.
“Houlihan Lokey has been appointed to assist the process, focusing on private sector funding. Meanwhile, we continue to take decisive action to reduce our costs, preserve cash and protect jobs. Discussions with a number of stakeholders continue and are constructive, meanwhile the airline remains in a stable position.”
Rival transatlantic company Norwegian faces a pivotal week in its own fight for survival. Lenders will vote on Thursday whether to swap up to £3.5bn of loans and leasing commitments for shares in the airline, Gatwick Airport’s third-biggest customer.
If creditors agree, the debt-for-equity swap will also require the consent of shareholders on May 5, before a £240m bailout from the Norwegian government can be unlocked.