https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/494640-cdc-adds-six-more-symptoms-for-coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six new symptoms for the coronavirus to its website as officials grapple with gauging the illness’s scope.

The new symptoms for the disease are chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell, the CDC said. The list already included fever, cough and shortness of breath as symptoms of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 905,000 people in the U.S. and killed nearly 52,000.

The CDC said that anyone who has trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in their chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face should seek immediate medical attention.

Other symptoms of the highly infectious virus include diarrhea, skin rash, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue. However, people are known to contract the virus and remain asymptomatic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

