https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/coronavirus-experts-wrong/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) At least six US studies show the coronavirus is more widespread than expected and that millions and millions of Americans have been infected by the Wuhan virus already without knowing they had the virus.

Two new studies were released earlier this week that show millions of Americans were infected with the coronavirus between March and April 21.

The studies also reveal the mortality rate is much less that was reported and similar to seasonal flu.

This also shows that the experts who are behind the draconian lockdowns have been wrong from the beginning.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

