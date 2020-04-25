https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/cristina-cuomo-mocked-saying-bathed-clorox-treat-coronavirus/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) The wife of CNN host Chris Cuomo is being criticized after revealing on her lifestyle blog that she poured half a cup of Clorox in her bath twice a week to help cure her coronavirus.

Magazine editor Cristina Cuomo shared that the bleach is ‘technically salt’ and she used it to ‘combat the radiation and metals in my system’, in direct contrast to warnings given by Clorox that contact with skin should be avoided.

Cristina, 50, claims the advice was provided by Dr. Linda Lancaster, who describes herself as an energy medicine and homeopathic physician and lists high-profile names such as Robert Redford among her clients.

