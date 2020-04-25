https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/democrat-covid-19-survivor-decries-michigan-govs-censure-attempt-not-going-silenced/

(FOX NEWS) As long as there are residents in the state of Michigan who need help and who need a voice, Democratic State Representative Karen Whitsett promised Saturday that she will not be silenced.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend” with host Pete Hegseth, Whitsett explained that she would also continue to work with President Trump and any president who extended a hand her way to ensure what’s done in her state needs to be done.

On Saturday, a group called the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party Organization will consider censuring Whitsett for foregoing the status quo and meeting with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to discuss her experience recovering from coronavirus, The Detroit News reported.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

