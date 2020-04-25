https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/exclusive-doj-stands-behind-fbi-director-wray-says-nothing-fbi-attorney-dana-boente/

FBI Director Chris Wray was accused yesterday of withholding evidence in the General Michael Flynn case.

FBI Attorney Dana Boente was also accused. The FBI released information last night that the Director did not withhold evidence. The FBI said nothing about Boente’s actions.



On Friday Brady documents were finally released by the DOJ in General Michael Flynn’s case that exonerated General Flynn of any wrongdoing. The documents were filed under seal, but Flynn attorney Sidney Powell said it reveals Flynn did not commit any crimes.

Powell also said more exculpatory evidence in the case will surface in the future.

“The enclosed documents were obtained and analyzed by USA EDMO in March and April 2020 and are provided to you as a result of this ongoing review; additional documents may be forthcoming. These materials are covered by the Protective Order entered by the Court on February 21, 2018,” Shea’s letter to Powell states.

“What else has the FBI buried,” said Powell to Sara Carter on Friday. “Where’s the original 302? And obviously some of the good agents are finally stepping up.”

In the supplement to Flynn’s motion to dismiss his case for egregious government misconduct Powell stated Friday that “this afternoon, the government produced to Mr. Flynn stunning Brady evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.” “It also defeats any argument that the interview of Mr. Flynn on January 24 was material to any “investigation.” The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution—knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn,” she added. According to the documents produced by the government Powell “has found further evidence of misconduct by Mr. Van Grack specifically,” referring to DOJ prosecutor in Flynn’s case, Brandon Van Grack.

Following the release of the exculpatory documents Attorney Sidney Powell filed a motion to dismiss ALL CHARGES against the former Trump National Security Advisor.

Following this, according to Christia Datoc at The Daily Caller FBI Director Chris Wray fought to prevent exculpatory evidence from surfacing in the case!

An FBI official told The Federalist that FBI general counsel Dana Boente was behind the effort to block the release of the Brady Material, yet Daily Caller’s source explained Boente was acting in coordination with Wray. The New York Times additionally reported Friday that U.S. attorney John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation asked witnesses about a Washington Post article speculating on potential ties Flynn had to Russia. Justice Department code clearly dictates that “government disclosure of material exculpatory and impeachment evidence is part of the constitutional guarantee to a fair trial,” and the FBI does not reserve the right to withhold exculpatory evidence.

But then the Daily Caller released a report late last night that exonerated FBI Director Wray from withholding information in the Flynn case:

FBI Assistant Director of Public Affairs Brian Hale also told the Daily Caller that “the assertion that Director Wray pushed to withhold exculpatory evidence in the Michael Flynn case is absolutely false.” When asked for clarification, Hale said that he was not personally aware if “there was a misunderstanding or a garble of some sort” regarding the Brady Material.

What is overlooked from yesterday’s news is the the other individual accused of withholding information in the General Flynn case, Dana Boente, was not excused from wrong-doing!

Boente happens to be one of the individuals who signed one of the fraudulent Carter Page FISA warrants. He was knee deep in the Trump – Russia collusion sham. He was there in numerous discussions regarding the President’s activities and spying on the President. He was involved in the creation of the Mueller Special Counsel. He was there when all the corrupt activities occurred in 2017 through the current time.

Ironically, as we previously reported, Boente also recently signed the FBI’s response to the FISA Court related to wrong doing along with FBI Director Christopher Wray. In the shaddy response, Boente’s name was misspelled:

It’s interesting that the FBI never said that ‘Dane’ Boente didn’t withhold information from General Flynn!

