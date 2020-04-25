https://www.westernjournal.com/fans-believe-jennifer-lopezs-doppelganger-bodybuilder-texas/

With all the people in this world, it’s no surprise that there are doppelgangers and lookalikes. Perhaps someone has called you by the wrong name, mistaking you for someone else, and only realized their mistake after you responded.

Janice Garay from Houston, Texas, gets that fairly often. It started years ago, when people started seeing similarities between her and a very famous face.

“When I was in LA about a couple weeks ago, there was actually a guy that actually told me, ‘Hey you look like Jennifer Lopez,’” she said during a 2017 interview with KFSN-TV. “And that was just funny because that’s when everything had started, and — but yeah, I get told that.”

But it was on Instagram that people really saw the similarities.

“It started about a month ago,” she said during the 2017 interview. “And, apparently my pictures were just being shown on the explorer page on Instagram.”

“It was just normal selfies that I’d taken in my restroom and people were just assuming that I was Jennifer Lopez. And people commented on my pictures like, ‘Are you J.Lo?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m Jay from Houston!’”

At the time, she gained about 100,000 Instagram followers within a month.

“It’s been pretty crazy. I never expected it to go this extreme, but it’s an amazing feeling,” Garay said.

The case of mistaken identity is doubly flattering because Garay views Lopez as a role model.

“She is my idol,” she admitted. “She’s somebody that I looked up to since I was a little girl. It is flattering.”

There is one difference between the two that is visible, though, and it has to do with the fact that Jay from Houston is a competitive bodybuilder.

Health is incredibly important to her, as she states in her Instagram posts. She has a daughter, and she makes sure to encourage her in her fitness goals.

“LIFT YOUNG, GROW STRONG,” she posted on April 5. “We spent our afternoon outside working out together & we decided to film it! I’ll be posting some time this week.”

“The benefits of strength training for children: 1️⃣ will increase their muscle strength & endurance 2️⃣ helps protect your child’s muscles and joints from any sports injuries 3️⃣ improves your child’s performance in sports 4️⃣ strengthens your child’s bones 5️⃣ helps promote healthy blood pressure & cholesterol levels 6️⃣ most important- helps your child’s confidence & self esteem.”

“Making a healthy lifestyle more of a priority for your family starts with parents leading the way and setting good fitness examples for their kids. As a mother, I think that it is important to talk to your kids about exercising because it’s a habit that you want them to form early.”

For Garay, it’s all about leading by example and being supportive without forcing fitness into children’s lives.

“The most important thing for parents to realize when trying to encourage a child to work out is that it has to be their decision,” she said. “If you try and force fitness into their lives and it’s not their decision, it will become a chore and that isn’t how it’s supposed to be. Find a way to make it fun for them and I promise that it will stick. Take the time today to make fitness a priority for you, your kids and your family. By supporting your children to live a more healthy and fit lifestyle, you’re dedicating yourself and your family to living better, stronger and more fulfilling lives.”

While Jay from Houston isn’t J.Lo, she certainly has her own set of fans and is using her platform to highlight the difference that regular workouts have made for her and her family.

