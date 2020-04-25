https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/04/25/fec-report-pelosis-favorite-ice-cream-joe-bidens-favorite/

Who knew that Lunch Bucket Joe had such expensive taste in ice cream? He’s right up there with Nancy Pelosi in his love of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. Not only does Every Man Joe partake in the treat himself, but he also rewards his campaign donors with it, too.

The photo used at the top of this post is one of Joe Biden and Jeni Britton Bauer of Columbus, Ohio, the founder of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. It’s a bit dated, from 2012, but it shows that the friendship between Biden and Jeni goes back at least a few years. She’s a Biden supporter and she’s not new to the political scene. The Daily Wire even reports that Biden gifts his campaign donors with the ice cream and reports the pints to the FEC. The individual amounts are between $71 and $78.74. Biden has spent over $10,000 so far during his presidential campaign.

Jeni is described as a pioneer of the artisan ice cream movement. I admit I had never heard of this brand until the damning video filmed in Nancy Pelosi’s posh kitchen in San Francisco circulated. Then I read that a pint of the frozen treat costs $12 and it quickly became clear why I didn’t know about it. My family enjoys ice cream as much as the next but that’s a bit extravagant. A pint is one normal serving size, amirite?

Politics is in everything these days, even our guilty pleasures. Jeni, as it turns out, is a Democrat activist. She participates in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C, even after the controversial anti-Semite leaders of that movement were exposed and participation dropped off. Her employees march in Cleveland, too. It is “healing and inspiring,” she says.

Jeni Britton Bauer, founder of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, with about 1,200 employees seasonally, sees support for women as a defining characteristic of her business. On February 2, Britton Bauer will be donating all profits from Ice Cream for Breakfast Day to not-for-profit She Should Run, which aims to convince more women to run for elected office. Britton Bauer marched in Washington last year, calling it “healing and inspiring,” and says a group of employees will march in Columbus this year. Says Britton Bauer: “It’s time to refocus and remember there is only forward.”

Pardon my cynicism but Jeni’s is an Ohio company. Ohio is a swing state in presidential elections. Joe Biden really wants to win Ohio in November, so when San Fran Nan received publicity for her tone-deaf promotion of Jeni’s ice cream, Joe jumped at the chance to compliment her on her taste in ice cream.

“My name is Joe Biden and I love ice cream.” There is video posted in 2016 of Biden speaking at an event hosted by Jeni to promote overtime law changes.

An article in Eater asks the question, “Is bougie ice cream the “arugula-gate” of 2020?” Remember the fun conservatives had with then-candidate Barack Obama’s mention that he loved eating arugula from Whole Foods as he campaigned as just a working-class kind of guy? The folks he was trying to appeal to were more likely to purchase ordinary and economical iceberg lettuce instead of over-priced lettuce from Whole Foods. Good times. I don’t mind the same thing happening to phony Democrats like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi now either.

Biden also touted his love of ice cream in a video in 2010. Small business owners, like the owners of The Penny Ice Creamery in California, expressed thanks to Obama/Biden for their $250,000 Recovery Act small business loan in a video. Biden saw it and gave them a call. “I don’t drink or smoke but I eat a lot of ice cream.”

So, if Sleepy Joe wins in November, perhaps he’ll make Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream the official ice cream of the White House. We can assume it won’t be Ben and Jerry’s since that’s the favorite of Bernie Sanders. I wonder if Joe will get any questions about how many scoops of ice cream he eats at a time like the nonsense written by reporters about President Trump getting two scoops for dessert. Never mind, we know what the answer to that is, don’t we?

