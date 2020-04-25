http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/v-gL0zoIr3I/

One class of 2020 is going down a new kind of memory lane thanks to a Florida high school principal who wanted to honor the high school graduating class.

Because schools have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, traditions such as proms and graduations have been canceled. Principal Farica West of Poplar Springs High School in Graceville thought it would only be fitting to celebrate this year’s graduating class in a big way.

“They’re missing a lot of the memorable moments that we all hold near and dear to our hearts throughout our whole lives,” West told WMBB.

The determined principal reached out to the photographer who photographed the twelfth-graders’ senior portraits and had the photos enlarged and framed to line both sides of the school’s scenic driveway.

West said the inspiring display has become a hit among the locals.

“People who don’t even have students here, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi…have driven over just to drive through and see and honor our students,” she claimed.

One senior student thought the unique photo arrangement was a welcome sight in such an uncertain future.

“I don’t think she could’ve done it any more perfect. It’s a wonderful idea and very thoughtful,” senior student Peyton Brannan told WTVY of Farcia’s vision.

The tribute to the graduating class is also a hit on social media, gaining more than 500 likes and 340 shares on Facebook alone.

“Be grateful for even the obstacles in life. They don’t define us if we don’t let them,” the post’s message reads. “Poplar Springs High School honors our Class of 2020. Together we stand, Mighty Atomics!”

