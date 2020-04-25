https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/french-made-respirators-85-defective/

(BREITBART) A least 8,500 respirators produced by a partnership of French companies out of a total of 10,000 are allegedly unfit to treat serious cases of the Chinese coronavirus.

The respirators were produced by a partnership of French corporations and were offered to the government at cost in order to increase the supply of respirators for coronavirus patients.

The government stated that it required 5,000 units of the complex “T60” respirator and at least as many units of the “Osiris 3” model, which is much more basic in design.

