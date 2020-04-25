https://thehill.com/homenews/news/494667-global-death-toll-from-coronavirus-reaches-over-200000

More than 200,000 people worldwide have been reported dead as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday afternoon, 2.8 million people have tested positive for the virus globally. The death toll is compiled from government health departments, but public health officials have warned that until widespread testing is available, it’s likely the actual figures are much higher.

In the U.S., 926,442 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 53,184 deaths have been reported. States in the Northeast have been hit particularly hard, with the New York State Department of Health reporting a total 271,590 positive cases and 16,162 deaths Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new milestone comes as some countries are beginning to ease restrictions.

India began relaxing its strict stay-at-home mandates by allowing convenience stores and some industries to resume business on Saturday.

Health authorities reported no new deaths Saturday for the 10th straight day in China, where the virus originated, though questions have been raised about the reliability of the Chinese government’s figures.

In the U.S., a handful of Republican governors have also begun easing restrictions as the virus starts to decline in some regions. However, those governors have faced criticism from lawmakers and local officials who have pledged to maintain restrictions in their own jurisdictions.

The easing of restrictions comes as governments begin to feel the effects of the closures on their economies.

On Friday, President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden vows to recognize Armenian genocide if elected president Nadler presses Barr over Trump using emergency powers during pandemic China dispatched team to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un: report MORE signed a $484 billion bill to aid employers and hospitals. Since March, roughly 26 million people have filed jobless claims, or about 1 in 6 U.S. workers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

