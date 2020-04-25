https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/hairdressers-revolt-brave-beauty-salon-owners-texas-california-break-quarantine-pay-bills-not-go-bankrupt-video/

Two hair salons opened in Auburn, California this week breaking the state quarantine.

The owners said they had to open their shops to pay their bills and not go bankrupt.

[embedded content]

Salon owner Breann Curtis said they need to let us work or the state’s hair salons will go out of business.

FOX 40 reported:

After more than a month without income, two business owners in Auburn have decided to defy that order and reopen their doors to customers anyway. For Clip Cage owner Breann Curtis, it was either defy the state’s stay-at-home order or face collections. “I have to do what I have to do. I’m fighting to provide for my children and myself and my family right now,” explained Curtis. After losing thousands of dollars, Curtis told FOX40 that it was time to take a chance and reopen.

Likewise in Texas a Dallas salon opened for business this week despite the Lone Star State’s quarantine.

Via FOX 4.

Hat Tip Jacqueline and Terry

