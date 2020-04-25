https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/harvard-law-professor-wants-ban-homeschooling-dangerous-children-society/

During the Coronavirus crisis, many people who have never even considered homeschooling have been thrust into the practice.

Schools are closed, and parents have no option but to turn their kitchen tables into makeshift classrooms.

This has some opponents of homeschooling worried that many parents will decide they like the practice.

One Harvard Law School professor is even warning that homeschooling is dangerous.

CNS News reports:

Harvard Law Prof: Ban Homeschooling, Shield Children From Parents’ ‘Near-Total Authority’ Harvard Law Prof. Elizabeth Bartholet, who runs the Child Advocacy Program at the university, says that homeschooling poses “real dangers to children and to society,” that many of the parents “look to the Bible” instead of science for understanding the world, and that homeschooling should be prohibited except in rare, unique cases. “The issue is, do we think that parents should have 24/7, essentially authoritarian control over their children from ages zero to 18? I think that’s dangerous,” Bartholet says. “I think it’s always dangerous to put powerful people in charge of the powerless, and to give the powerful ones total authority.” Bartholet’s views are detailed in an article she wrote for the Arizona Law Review and summarized in a Harvard Magazine article, “The Risks of Homeschooling.” In the summary of her 80-page article in the Arizona Law Review, it states, “This Article describes the rapidly growing homeschooling phenomenon and the threat it poses to children and society. “Homeschooling activists have in recent decades largely succeeded in their deregulation campaign, overwhelming legislators with aggressive advocacy. As a result, parents can now keep their children at home in the name of homeschooling free from any real scrutiny as to whether or how they are educating their children.

The left accuses Trump of being an authoritarian. Do they have anything to say about this?

Harvard’s Elizabeth Bartholet “recommends a presumptive ban” on homeschooling. They are coming after your right to educate your own children at home. pic.twitter.com/mxjfyTQarC — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 18, 2020

This is tyrannical and draconian. People like me, homeschool students, would have been made into criminals for our educational choice. How dare she, Elizabeth Bartholet has no idea how wrong she is. Shame on @Harvard for allowing her on their faculty and to let her say this. https://t.co/EXlAO3Yi5i — Will of Texas🇺🇸⚜️ (@WilliamofTexas) April 19, 2020

It is the left that is anti-freedom.

