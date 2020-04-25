https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/huge-pushed-draconian-lockdown-rules-followed-dr-fauci-dr-birx-ruin-western-economies/

It is clear now that the so-called experts at the IHME and CDC utterly failed in their ever-changing models and predictions on the coronavirus.

In fact, they were off by a month on the first COVID-19 deaths in the US and OFF BY MILLIONS in their models that explain the breadth of the disease in the US.

This impacted their decisions on how to confront the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

The current draconian measures to battle this flu-like virus were pushed by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx when they marched into the Oval Office and warned President Trump that he must lockdown the economy for weeks to confront this invisible monster… And they did this wildly inaccurate models and predictions!

Fauci and Birx told President Trump 1.5 to 2.2 million Americans would die if he did not shut down the economy.

They were off by MILLIONS!

And now we know where Fauci and Birx got their plans to lockdown and destroy the US economy.

From the WHO.



Dr. Ned Nikolov discovered it was the World Health Organization (WHO) that proposed the lockdown rules for pandemics.

Via the WHO:

This is the same organization that misled the global community for weeks while the coronavirus spread throughout China and beyond.

Dr. Nikolov asks: Why did WHO recommend/push Governments to lock down their countries, when there was NO convincing evidence that such a draconian social-distancing measure would work and while they KNEW that the economic consequences of a shutdown would be severe?

Why did WHO recommend/push Governments to lock down their countries, when there was NO convincing evidence that such a draconian social-distancing measure would work and while they KNEW that the economic consequences of a shutdown would be severe? This must be investigated! pic.twitter.com/9BsKlt18fp — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) April 25, 2020

The WHO updated their pandemic rules in 2019 — before the coronavirus.

Now today global community is facing a certain economic depression thanks to these lockdown rules.

And Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed this plan on President Trump and the US based on faulty models and corrupt WHO regulations!

Mr. President (@realDonaldTrump), evidence is emerging that WHO knew about the ineffectiveness of social distancing & economic lockdowns in fighting “pandemics”. Yet, they recommended shutting down World’s economy for a virus that’s similar to seasonal flu https://t.co/BlWzH6O2Cy — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) April 25, 2020

