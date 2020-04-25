https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/protest-stay-home-rules-breaks-california/

The protest occurred in Huntington Beach, south of Los Angeles, with demonstrators bashing state-government-imposed restrictions, intended as safeguards, saying they are an infringement on their rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.

Placards held by protesters Friday held messages such as “Defy Fascist Lockdown,” “Stop the Tyranny, Open California,” and “We Deem Our Governor Non Essential,” Fox News reported. “I don’t think there’s any reason for us to be on lockdown now,” Paula Doyle, 62, of Costa Mesa told the Los Angeles Times. “We didn’t have any dangers. We have no danger in our hospitals now of overflowing.”

“It’s not dangerous out here. It’s not,” Benny White, 33, of Compton, The Times. “I’ve seen plenty of people out here. The beaches are open. It’s a nice, beautiful day. What are we doing? Stop being a germophobe.”

“In a posting on social media Friday evening, Huntington Beach police said that while the protest was peaceful, it could have escalated into something more dangerous,” the Orange County Register reported.

“While the department worked to get enough resources there to manage the protest effectively, the people at the location began violating some of our local ordinances regarding public assembly including walking in the middle of the street and carrying signs with large sticks that could be used as weapons,” the police department said on Facebook. “Once we had sufficient officers in place, they utilized great restraint in dealing with circumstances that could have escalated into significant police action.”

The California protest occurred the same day thousands turned out in Madison, Wisconsin, to protest Governor Tony Evers’ continued lockdown orders.

THOUSANDS turn out to protest Lockdown in Wisconsin #OpenTheEconomy pic.twitter.com/5Izv5Tm4E4 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) April 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

