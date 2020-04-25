https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/italian-government-investigate-nursing-homes-manslaughter-charges-40-coronavirus-deaths-occurred-senior-homes/

40% of the 26,384 coronavirus deaths in Italy occurred in nursing homes.

That comes out to over 10,000 coronavirus related deaths in Italian nursing homes.

This is a tragedy!

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week government policies forced nursing homes to take in some of the sick patients.

This policy seems eerily familiar.https://t.co/ovMTkR8oBN — 10,000 Angry Vegans (@10KAVs) April 22, 2020

And we are seeing similar numbers in New York, New Jersey, Minnesota and the UK!

Two dozen Italian nursing homes are being investigated after the carnage.

There could be manslaughter charges filed against the nursing homes!

Meanwhile, Italians are going back to work soon. Factories will be open on May 4th.

Via Amy Kellogg at FOX News:

