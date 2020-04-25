https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/494632-joe-biden-fuels-election-conspiracy-theory-while-the-media-keeps-quiet

If there are two words that have become a virtual mantra in the media during the last three years under President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden vows to recognize Armenian genocide if elected president Nadler presses Barr over Trump using emergency powers during pandemic China dispatched team to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un: report MORE, they would be “conspiracy theory.” The conspiracy theory label is a wonderful device to attack political opponents. It not only suggests something is objectively untrue but that the person responsible for it is unhinged and unreliable. For example, when Republican members of Congress suggested in February that the coronavirus might have come from a research lab in Wuhan, it was widely denounced as a “conspiracy theory,” even though some American and foreign intelligence officials believe the theory is credible.

Not surprisingly, it is a term almost exclusively reserved in the media for Trump and his supporters. That exclusivity was evident this week when the ultimate conspiracy theory was voiced by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden vows to recognize Armenian genocide if elected president Overnight Health Care: Coronavirus spreads to Trump country | Disinfectant remarks draw blowback | FDA issues warning about drugs touted by Trump Stacey Abrams makes case for VP: ‘I would put my capacity to win an election’ against anyone else’s MORE, the presumptive Democratic nominee. Biden warned that he was certain Trump plans to delay the presidential election. It is a conspiracy theory that is utterly without factual or constitutional support, yet his warning was deemed a “prediction” in a recent article by Politico. Indeed, it has been peddled by various Democratic figures and commentators for months and is all the rage on the internet, even though it should be sold as a set that includes a tin foil hat and an electromagnetic ghost detector.

Biden left little doubt of Trump’s anti-democratic plan: “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.” It is just the type of thing that a crazed guy in a tightly buttoned raincoat whispers to you on the subway. But Biden was not done. If you were on a recent online fundraiser, it probably felt like you could not change your seat as Biden grew uncomfortably close and went on to explain one of the key signs that revealed the conspiracy to him: the United States Postal Service.

Biden alleged that the Trump administration is pressuring the postal service to make changes in its operations as a condition for federal pandemic relief. Get it? As Biden explained, “Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That is the only way he thinks he can possibly win.” Well, the other way would be that his opponent flees to the desert to live in a bunker and protect his mail and “precious bodily fluids.”

First, to address the postal connection: For years, Trump has been a critic of the postal service as being an institution that repeatedly required bailouts due to running huge deficits. He wants the postal service to agree to raise fees for mass shippers like Amazon before it can ask for another huge federal subsidy. That would have no impact on voting in November, including mail voting. Any change in the postal service’s operations would not impact such things as regular mail this year.

Now for a constitutional reality check. Elections actually are managed by individual states, not the federal government. The date of the election is set by federal law and is not subject to an executive order. Even war or martial law does not suspend the date of the presidential election. Since 1845, Congress has mandated that the presidential election be held the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, every four years. In order to change that date, Trump would have to have both houses of Congress vote to do so. That would require not only the House to go along but a closely divided Senate as well. Elections are controlled by the states under Article Two, which requires states to appoint a number of electors equal to the number of their representatives in Congress “in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct.”

Finally, any delay in the election would collide with another constitutional provision with the 20th Amendment. That amendment extinguishes the power of the prior president at noon on January 20, so even if Trump persuaded Congress to delay the election past that date, his term still would constitutionally end on that day unless he is reelected. In other words, if Trump tried to stay in office past noon on January 20, he would have to join Biden on the subway and whisper to people that he is really still the president. Of course, this conspiracy theory is tame in comparison to other conspiracy theories from some Trump critics.

Yale University professor Bandy Lee, who teaches classes in both the medical and law schools, says Trump is planning more than an effective coup; he is planning for a massacre. I previously criticized Lee for calling for such nonexistent (and, frankly, nonsensical) actions as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden and the DNC set joint fundraising agreement Twelve things you need to know today about the coronavirus crisis Pelosi: ‘Really dangerous’ to privatize the Post Office MORE “putting a medical hold” on Trump. Such views are reported without the type of scrutiny they normally would warrant. Now, Lee is warning that Trump is using subconscious techniques to send “armed troops in the streets,” a technique she explains is used with “child soldiers.”

Lee clinically details how Trump has been “testing people’s loyalty to the ‘laws’ of his mind over the laws of nature, or even impulse for survival. The more he abuses them, the greater their devotion grows.” Why is Trump preparing this army of tens of millions of amoral zombies? Because, she warns, “We would be mistaken to believe he will leave, or even let a losing election happen in the first place.” He is not just preparing them for his notorious brag about committing a murder on Fifth Avenue but for “a whole massacre.”

Her bizarre views were covered in a recent interview with Salon without a hint of skepticism, let alone scrutiny. A professor matter of factly described a president refusing to give up office and preparing for a massacre, and Salon found that perfectly sound to publish. Moreover, the media has reported that Lee has previously briefed Democratic lawmakers on the need to remove Trump as being mentally ill and has insisted that if Trump were not president, his “out of touch responses to reality warranted hospitalization or transfer to a nursing home.”

Yet somehow Lee and others apparently do not believe hospitalization is needed for a presidential candidate who thinks there is a conspiracy to control the postal service in order to block the next presidential election. In their minds, that is not an “out of touch response to reality.” It is just a “prediction.” None of this will help, of course, if you encounter Biden and he is still hot on his post office conspiracy theory. In that event, it is simply better to avoid eye contact, nod in agreement and say that you use Federal Express.

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.

