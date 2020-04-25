https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/larry-c-johnson-dawn-justice-general-michael-flynn/
Guest post by Larry C. Johnson
Based on conversations with friends and reading comments on conservative websites, there is a lot of frustration and doubt with respect to Attorney General William Barr and whether he will drop the hammer on the Deep Staters, such as Brennan, Clapper and Comey, for their respective roles in fomenting and promoting a coup to take out Donald Trump. The impatience and frustration is quite understandable, but recent developments indicate that Barr is not going to let these creeps off the hook.
To understand Barr’s supposed sloth–i.e., why he has not already indicted or prosecuted bent officials like Andy McCabe or Peter Strzok–you must realize that the US Attorney who runs things in the District of Colombia works in a massive building about 6 blocks north of the Department of Justice, i.e. The Judiciary Center at 555 Fourth St., N.W. in Washington, DC. While that US Attorney in theory answers to Barr, in reality that Attorney is free to pursue her or his own agenda. To make matters worse, that US Attorney has an Army of attorneys at her (now his) disposal. This is where Robert Mueller’s horde of corrupt attorneys hung out when Jesse Liu was in charge. Now, Timothy Shea is running things and appears to be less inclined to pursue his own agenda. Still, he is surrounded by a nest of vipers.
There is no way to put this nicely–the Judiciary Center and the Courts they use in the District of Columbia, show significant signs of corruption and deceit. You need only look at the gross injustice perpetrated on Roger Stone–Judge Amy Berman Jackson allowed the jury forewoman to lie about her bias and permitted the equivalent of an all white jury of Klansman being asked to try an African American.
One of those bent attorneys in the District of Colombia is Brandon Van Grack, lead prosecutor in the Michael Flynn case. General Flynn’s intrepid attorney, the Honey Badger, Sidney Powell, filed an explosive supplemental motion. It states in part:
This afternoon, the government produced to Mr. Flynn stunning Brady evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI. It also defeats any argument that the interview of Mr. Flynn on January 24, 2017 was material to any “investigation.” The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution—knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn.
In addition, Mr. Flynn’s counsel has found further evidence of misconduct by Mr. Van Grack specifically. Not only did he make baseless threats to indict Michael G. Flynn, he made a side deal not to prosecute Michael G. Flynn as a material term of the plea agreement, but he required that it be kept secret between himself and the Covington attorneys expressly to avoid the requirement of Giglio v. United States, 405 U.S. 150 (1972). Exs. 1, 2.
Today’s document dump comes courtesy of the Eastern District of Missouri. Bill Barr realizes he cannot trust people in the District to do the right thing. Therefore, with the support of Tim Shea, the documents from Flynn’s former lawyers at Covington were reviewed by US Attorneys in Missouri. And guess what? They found the material relevant and damning.
Barr is strictly following the rules. But he also knows how the Washington crowd wants to play the game and he knows that he has other options. That is why he selected John Durham to investigate the Deep State plot.
Today’s revelation may not compel Judge Sullivan, who is presiding over Flynn’s trial, to back off and hold Van Grack and his co-horts accountable. But this revelation does further expose the corrupt and flimsy foundation of the case against General Flynn and will ultimately lead to his exoneration.
The movement on the Flynn case is not an isolated event. We have these other indicators:
I do not believe that these are just window dressing. The investigation is real and is drilling down on the right issues. We just need some patience.