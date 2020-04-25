https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/larry-c-johnson-dawn-justice-general-michael-flynn/

Guest post by Larry C. Johnson

Based on conversations with friends and reading comments on conservative websites, there is a lot of frustration and doubt with respect to Attorney General William Barr and whether he will drop the hammer on the Deep Staters, such as Brennan, Clapper and Comey, for their respective roles in fomenting and promoting a coup to take out Donald Trump. The impatience and frustration is quite understandable, but recent developments indicate that Barr is not going to let these creeps off the hook.

To understand Barr’s supposed sloth–i.e., why he has not already indicted or prosecuted bent officials like Andy McCabe or Peter Strzok–you must realize that the US Attorney who runs things in the District of Colombia works in a massive building about 6 blocks north of the Department of Justice, i.e. The Judiciary Center at 555 Fourth St., N.W. in Washington, DC. While that US Attorney in theory answers to Barr, in reality that Attorney is free to pursue her or his own agenda. To make matters worse, that US Attorney has an Army of attorneys at her (now his) disposal. This is where Robert Mueller’s horde of corrupt attorneys hung out when Jesse Liu was in charge. Now, Timothy Shea is running things and appears to be less inclined to pursue his own agenda. Still, he is surrounded by a nest of vipers.

There is no way to put this nicely–the Judiciary Center and the Courts they use in the District of Columbia, show significant signs of corruption and deceit. You need only look at the gross injustice perpetrated on Roger Stone–Judge Amy Berman Jackson allowed the jury forewoman to lie about her bias and permitted the equivalent of an all white jury of Klansman being asked to try an African American.