Former White House Chief Strategist and War Room: Pandemic host Stephen K. Bannon is hosting a two-hour long special program entitled “Descent into Hell: The Chinese People Confront the CCP this Saturday, April 25, from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon ET.

The groundbreaking special will air live on the John Fredericks Radio Network, America’s Voice Network, Dish TV Channel 219, The Epoch Times, ND TV, GTV and GNews in Mandarin.

This is the third in the series addressing Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Xi’s tortuous regime.

Mr. Bannon began the daily War Room: Pandemic radio show and podcast on January 25, when news of the virus was just beginning to leak out of China around the Lunar New Year. Bannon and co-hosts bring listeners exclusive analysis and breaking updates from top medical, public health, economic, national security, supply chain and geopolitical experts weekdays from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon ET.

The show’s broadcast partners are America’s Voice News, the John Fredericks Radio Network, Salem Media Group, and Newsmax TV and the podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud, and Google Play. For more information, please visit www.pandemic.warroom.org and @WarRoomPandemic

