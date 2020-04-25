https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/los-angeles-mayor-garcetti-closes-beaches-slow-spread-covid-19-instructs-people-flock-indoor-cooling-centers-amid-heatwave/

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; photo: Twitter avatar

Government officials are drunk on power and using the Coronavirus as a vehicle to usher in their Marxist utopia.

Last month Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti forcefully shut down business by cutting off their water and electricity.

Garcetti also closed the beaches in LA to ‘slow the spread of COVID-19’ but the heatwave sitting over Southern California is putting people without air conditioning in danger.

Temperatures in Southern California soared into the upper 90’s on Friday and the heatwave continued Saturday sending thousands of people to the beaches in Orange County for relief.

But the beaches in Los Angeles are closed, so Mayor Garcetti told everyone to flock to indoor cooling centers.

Instead of allowing people to go outside in the sunshine and heat, he’s telling thousands of people to funnel indoors to cooling centers during a pandemic. Makes sense.

The Gateway Pundit reported back on March 21st that based on the data at that time the Coronavirus had reacted negatively to heat.

This indicates the virus would behave like strains of the flu and die out in the summer months.

This is not about a virus. It is all about control.

With high temperatures expected, @CountyofLA & @LACity will have cooling centers open tomorrow to offer respite for our most vulnerable from the heat. Physical distancing protocols & other safety measures will be observed. If you can stay home, please do. https://t.co/RulVSqtAQP pic.twitter.com/IePwkn8qys — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 25, 2020

Californians lashed out at Garcetti.

We really dont need to hear you read from a teleprompter everyday regurgitating the same barf about staying at home and making empty threats about extending the shut down if people fail to. — Soap (@philosoapie) April 25, 2020

I’ll be at the beach in OC where they are ALLOWING people to go in the water and walk on the beach. That’s right people. Republican towns are getting it right. And no outbreaks to speak of. Is your minds ppl. — WhatEconomy (@EconomyWhat) April 25, 2020

So a cooling room with circulating air is safer than going to a massive beach? — David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) April 25, 2020

F that. Go to the beach. — ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@76LibertyWatch) April 26, 2020

Cooling centers are Indoor facilities. Yet multiple studies show what common sense tells us: it’s far easier to catch the coronavirus Indoors than Outdoors. We want to go to our Outdoor cooling centers — Parks and Beaches — without being treated like common criminals. — Travis Fields (@calitrav) April 25, 2020

