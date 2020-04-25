http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/54nKSpesgEw/

During an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) broadcast on Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher expressed concern about the amount of money the government is spending due to the coronavirus pandemic and stated that “It seems like it’s a house of cards that could, in the end, wind up hurting more people than the disease.”

Maher said, “I don’t know how you can just keep indefinitely writing checks. We were 20 trillion in the hole to begin with. And all world governments, who are already in debt, are doing this. How can the whole world be writing this funny money?”

After Pelosi said that greater investments in science and health will help the economy recover, Maher stated, “Well, it will recover unless people get wise to the fact that we’re just writing checks for money that doesn’t exist. … It seems like it’s a house of cards that could, in the end, wind up hurting more people than the disease.”

