Beaches in Los Angeles and San Diego counties will remain closed this weekend to slow the spread of the CCP virus as a heatwave brings record warm temperatures to Southern California.

The continued closures have prompted local officials to remind the public to continue to stay home despite the temptation to hit the sand during the summer-like weather.

Over 18 million people are under heat advisories across southern California, and there’s a potential for record-breaking high temperatures.

In Los Angeles County, the stay-at-home order states that all public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots and beach access points remain shuttered.

The closures could prompt Southern Californians to head to Ventura and Orange counties where most beaches are open, but parking lots and piers are closed to curb visits from out-of-towners.

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff are increasing patrols to enforce social distancing rules at beaches.

Two lifeguard chiefs and representatives with three law enforcement agencies praised Southern California residents for adhering to social distancing guidelines and for their cooperation.

Here’s a look at the beach restrictions across Southern California.

Los Angeles County

Beaches remain closed through May 15 under the county’s stay-home order, including beach parking lots, restrooms, showers and access ways. The 22-mile bicycle path that runs along the Pacific Ocean, linking many of Los Angeles’s beaches, is also closed to pedestrians.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein told CNN that officers will make themselves visible this weekend and plan to urge residents to observe the stay at home order.

Officers will ask beachgoers who ignore the orders to move along rather than issue citations, Rubenstein said.

San Diego County

Beaches are closed in San Diego County under an order similar to that of Los Angeles. The county’s beach parking lots, boardwalk, piers, and beach parks are also shuttered.

“We educate, we warn,” San Diego Lifeguard Division Chief James Gartland said in describing how they’ll deal with people who might ignore orders to stay home. “Luckily, the beach and surf community are complying.”

Authorities announced Friday that access to the ocean would begin reopening on Monday, for the purposes of swimming and surfing.

Ventura County

Beaches in Ventura County have reopened to the public, with restrictions, but parking lots remain closed to limit crowds.

“They will have to park many blocks away,” said Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. “We think that will limit the crowds because of the convenience factor.”

Sunbathing and gathering on the sand is not allowed, though residents are able to access the water and walk along the beach and the pier in Ventura.

“They cannot set up towels, a tent or make their own cabana,” Buschow said. “We will ask them to move along, but we have not had to make one arrest or issue one citation so far.”

Deputies will not be “stopping people and asking them where they are from,” but said there would be extra patrols to ensure people are following rules.

Orange County

Beaches are open in Orange County, with slightly different guidelines and restrictions in each city, though parking lots will remain closed to discourage outsiders from visiting.

In Newport Beach, a particularly popular destination for sunbathers and surfers alike, lifeguards anticipate crowds may gather this weekend amid the summer-like weather.

“We are expecting crowds of up to 30 or 40 thousand in the city of Newport Beach at the beach,” said Lifeguard Battalion Chief Brian O’Rourke. “People are coming from everywhere.”

O’Rourke said lifeguards will not be asking people where they are from, but plan to remind beachgoers about maintaining a safe distance from one another.

“When the crowds get extremely large it’s challenging because we are focusing on the water, because we don’t want people to drown,” he said. “There’s still some surf and rip currents out there.”

O’Rourke said beach authorities will be discouraging groups larger than six people. They don’t plan to give out citations or make arrests for those who might ignore orders.

“Right now the rules are you can play beach games, but do it in a safe manner that encourages social distancing. You can throw a baseball or a football and we support that,” he said.

CNN Wire and Epoch Times staff contributed to this report.

