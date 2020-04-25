https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/massive-asteroid-approaching-earth-next-week-looks-like-wearing-face-mask/

(USA TODAY) An asteroid is hurtling close to the Earth, and with it, a startling reminder of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The space rock, known as 1998 OR2, will be nearly 4 million miles away from Earth next Wednesday at around 5:59 a.m. ET — classifying it as a “potentially hazardous” asteroid despite the impossibility of it posing a threat to Earth any time soon.

A newly-captured image by Arecibo Observatory brings its own surprise. As the asteroid inches closer to our planet, it looks as if it’s wearing its own mask, and may very well be conducting its own social distancing practices.

