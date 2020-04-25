https://www.theblaze.com/news/michigan-dem-who-was-censured-for-thanking-trump-fires-back-at-dem-gov-whitmer

Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett (D) fired back at the Democratic Party and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Friday for trying to “silence her” after she visited President Donald Trump.

After contracting coronavirus, Whitsett’s doctor prescribed her hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that Trump has touted as effective in fighting COVID-19. Upon defeating the virus, Whitsett

thanked the president for bringing attention to the drug. However, Michigan Democrats want to censure Whitsett for later meeting with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as for criticizing Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders.

Speaking

with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday, Whitsett said she will not back down.

“Why they would expel me is beyond words for me. This is something that I did not expect. I started out with a simple ‘thank you’ to the man who is the president of the United States. It’s a thank you. I didn’t know that ‘thank you’ had a political line,” Whitsett said.

“I think it was just me as a state representative that I was out of line, according to possibly our governor,” she explained. “Taking myself and going to the White House to speak with the president of the United States, I think it was a kind of ‘how dare you,’ because the person who is in charge of the 13th congressional district actually works for our governor.”

When Carlson asked if Gov. Whitmer has asked about her health, Whitsett revealed that the governor has only sent her nasty text messages.

“I’m not going to stand by and be quiet, nor will I be silenced by anyone when it comes to the people in my community. I don’t care who it is,” Whitsett said. “If you’re not doing right by us, if you’re not doing right by black people within our community, I’m going to stand up, and I don’t care who it is. I’m going to stand up against you.”

“I’m going to speak out. And right now I’m speaking for the people who cannot speak for themselves,” she added. “I don’t care who it is. I will go up against her any day.”

On Saturday, Detroit Democrats voted unanimously to officially censure Whitsett.

