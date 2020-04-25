https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/miss-canada-anastasia-lin-shares-concerns-communist-china-front-oxford-union/

Anastasia Lin is a Chinese-Canadian actress and beauty pageant winner. She is also an outspoken critic of the Communist Chinese regime.

Ms. Lin received world acclaim, not for winning Miss Canada in 2015, but for not being allowed into China for the world pageant. The New York Times reported:

Clasping hands with youngsters in red Communist Youth League scarves, contestants from more than 110 nations descended on the southern Chinese island of Hainan this week for the 65th annual Miss World contest.

But one contestant was absent from the opening ceremony: Miss Canada, otherwise known as Anastasia Lin, a 25-year-old actress and classically trained pianist who has been denied a Chinese visa to attend the month-long pageant, apparently because of her outspoken advocacy for human rights and religious freedom in China.

Earlier this month, Ms. Lin addressed the Oxford Union and eloquently explained the situation in China and the Communist regime that rules it. Ms. Lin said after speaking out about China her father in China and her family there was banned from traveling abroad.

Her presentation was excellent and something to share with anyone to learn more about China.

[embedded content]