(FOX NEWS) Fred Rogers forged close bonds with “Mister Rogers” co-star Francois Clemmons, but now Clemmons is opening up about how the late icon encouraged him to not reveal that he was gay.

In his new memoir titled “Officer Clemmons,” the 75-year-old singer and actor describes Rogers as his mentor. Officer Clemmons was a familiar face to viewers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” from 1968 to 1993, according to IMDB.

In the book, Clemmons recalls being called into Rogers’ studio for a chat.

