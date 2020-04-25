https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/must-see-video-california-doctors-immunology-say-sick-elderly-quarantined-businesses-open-state-pressuring-drs-add-covid-19-numbers/

Two California doctors of immunology and owners of a Bakersfield Urgent Care facility say only the sick and immuno-compromised individuals must be quarantined, not healthy people.

Via KIRO News 23 –Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi said their facilities have tested over 5,200 patients for the coronavirus throughout the county, making up for over half of all testing in Kern. According to their data, the death rate of the coronavirus is similar in prevalence to the flu.

Dr. Erickson says there is something much larger at play here.

Dr. Erickson: ER doctors now, you know, the friends that I talk to are saying you know it’s interesting that when I’m writing up my death report I am being pressured to add COVID. Why is that? Why are we being pressured to add COVID? To maybe increase the numbers and make it look worse than it actually is?… This is not about science and it’s not even about COVID. When they use the word “safe” the word safe is about controlling you. So when I talk to all of my ER doctors who work in a hospital with no stake in the game, same opinion.

Dr. Erickson then goes on to praise the Swedish model in keeping the economy open with some social distancing during the pandemic.

Here is the full video – 51:00 minutes.

This is fascinating video!

[embedded content]

Via Ned Nokolov.

here is a news report on it…this is really good…they scold Fauci as being not qualified to advise (i.e. he does not treat C19 patients)..a bit over 3 minutes.notice they mention about adding C19 to death certs to inflate death tollhttps://t.co/XdqXPjTQkr — Richie5Angels (@Demon1111Slayer) April 24, 2020

