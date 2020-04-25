Pop music has become less popular during the pandemic.

With millions stuck at home due to coronavirus shelter-in-place orders and searching for entertainment, data suggest that new releases by major pop artists are drawing fewer listeners than normal. Instead, streaming metrics show, listeners are tuning in to old favorites from the likes of Bob Marley, Dixie Chicks and Bill Withers—the singer of “Lean On Me,” who died last month.

Several factors are denting pop-music listening. Major artists are delaying album releases, and workers ordered to stay home aren’t commuting, cutting into time spent listening to radio, analysts say, adding that news is drawing more interest for those who do tune in. And without live concerts or performances on talk shows, music labels’ promotional machines are less powerful.

The sharp decline in pop-music listening depressed overall music-streaming numbers during the past month, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, even as consumption of older music has increased, along with video streams on services like YouTube.

On Spotify, the largest streaming service by subscriptions, cumulative streams of the top 200 U.S. songs have fallen in recent weeks—tumbling 28% from the week ending March 12 to the week ending April 16 to the low point for the year so far. The drop-off is especially pronounced, given that those weeks saw new album releases from major streaming artists including J Balvin, the Weeknd, Childish Gambino and Dua Lipa. Meanwhile, catalog music—songs more than 18 months old—has been on the rise and hit a high for the year in the week ended April 9, accounting for 63% of total audio streams, up from 60% the week ended March 12, according to Nielsen/MRC.

“We are seeing something of a shift towards comfort music,” says Midia Research analyst Mark Mulligan.

Tuning Out

Total weekly streams of Spotify’s top 200 U.S. tracks

Lockdowns began in many states the week of March 16 800 million . 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Feb. March Jan. ‘20 April Lockdowns began in many states the week of March 16 million . 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Jan. ‘20 Feb. March April Lockdowns began in many states the week of March 16 million . 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Jan. ‘20 Feb. March April Lockdowns began in many states the week of March 16 million . 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Jan. ‘20 Feb. March April

A study this month by Nielsen/MRC found more than half of music consumers are opting for older music. Bob Dylan and Hank Williams Jr.—as well as country artists Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney and Alan Jackson—are among those whose songs have seen an uptick in listeners. Mr. Marley’s catalog alone jumped 23% in the three weeks through April 2 over the prior four weeks.

Bob Marley in 1980.



Photo:



Lynn Goldsmith/Zuma Press





Overall music consumption across sales and streams began plunging around March 12, when states including California and New York began issuing shelter-in-place orders, said Nielsen Music/MRC Data analyst Dave Bakula. Streams of children’s and classical music took off over the following two weeks.

“People were trying to set environments for themselves with their kids home from school and their first days of working from home,” Mr. Bakula said.

Spotify launched an “At Home” page earlier this month with playlists and podcasts that reflect listeners’ new homebound reality, such as “Kitchen Swagger,” “The Motivation Mix” and “Work From Home.” Noting rising interest in music and podcasts that occupy children, it is pushing offerings such as a “Calm Kids” playlist and the “Story Pirates” podcast.

“Over the past weeks, we’ve seen a shift in how people are engaging with content due to the change of routines and more time spent at home,” said Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s co-head of music. “Our listeners come to Spotify for all of the moments within their lives and this time is no different.”

The shift to catalog music poses a challenge to the record industry and services like Spotify and Apple Music, whose businesses typically focus on finding and promoting new hits.

Major labels have pumped millions into marketing new songs in recent years—from video production to TV appearances to concerts—to help artists stand out among the tens of thousands of tracks uploaded to streaming services daily. It isn’t all bad news for record companies, though; they benefit from streams of older songs, too.

Dua Lipa released her album, ‘Future Nostalgia,’ in late March. Above, Ms. Lipa performed at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24.



Photo:



Chris Pizzello/Associated Press





Music services, meanwhile, which all offer essentially the same music, have tried to compete with one another on music discovery, developing recommendations to serve up what’s new and of potential interest to listeners.

But with the onset of the pandemic, new releases have slowed, with artists unable to get to the studio and wary of putting out their projects in such uncertain times. Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Willie Nelson, Cardi B and Kehlani have all pushed projects back.

Among those spending less time with music, 49% said it is because they are driving or commuting less; 47% said they are spending more time with other forms of entertainment, particularly video, according to Nielsen/MRC.

Already the most popular social video platform, TikTok has seen homebound users try out the service for the first time.

One bright spot on the pop charts is Drake, the most-streamed artist of the past decade on Spotify. “Toosie Slide,” the Canadian rapper’s new single, has topped Spotify’s top 200 chart the past three weeks—possibly due to a lockdown-friendly release strategy.

Before its April 3 release, “Toosie Slide” had been building buzz as a snippet on TikTok, where a dance to the song’s chorus—“It go right foot up, left foot, slide/Left foot up, right foot, slide”—went viral. Drake then released a full music video recorded in his opulent Toronto mansion, dancing through the house wearing a balaclava and gloves.

“You’ve got a bunch of people at home not only gobbling up video entertainment,” said Mr. Bakula, “but also creating more content than ever.”

Write to Anne Steele at Anne.Steele@wsj.com