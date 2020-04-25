http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nUJCHpP_4wk/

New York City will provide over 500,000 free halal meals to Muslims during Ramadan, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced this week.

The city will distribute 400,000 halal meals at 32 specific Department of Education sites in areas where there are “large Muslim communities,” de Blasio announced on Thursday. Another 100,000 will be distributed through partnerships with community-based organizations, such as food pantries or soup kitchens.

“One of Ramadan’s most noble callings is to feed the hungry. And it’s a crucial part of how the holiday is celebrated, to remember to be there for those in need,” de Blasio said at a press briefing on Thursday. “And that is now harder than ever.”

“Obviously, people can’t go to their mosques,” he continued. “In fact, mosques have often been a place that those who were hungry, those who were poor, would know they could go during Ramadan to break the fast.”

“They knew there would always be a meal there for them. That’s not going to be true in this season. So we want to, the city of New York wants to, support this community as we’re supporting all communities,” he added:

As Muslim New Yorkers prepare to start the holy month of Ramadan tonight, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is taking steps to support the Muslim community with Halal food programs. “Over half a million meals will be distributed during Ramadan” for Muslim New Yorkers in need pic.twitter.com/d4PbFtGMa5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020

“So over half-a-million meals will be distributed during Ramadan,” he said.

The mayor stressed supporting “this community as we’re supporting all communities,” also mentioning the city creating Kosher food programs as well.

It is important “to recognize that we are all in this together,” de Blasio continued.

“We want to respect all the people, all the faiths of New York City,” he said. “This is part of what makes New York City so great–that we have that mutual respect.”

De Blasio emphasized that food is available for “any New Yorker,” promising that “no New Yorker will go hungry.”

“Any New Yorker needs food, it will always be there for you during this crisis. Your city will provide,” he said. “There’s no question.

Ramadan began on Thursday and ends May 23.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

