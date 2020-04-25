https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/new-york-times-reporter-complaint-youtube-prompted-takedown-bio-tech-firms-video-uv-light-treatment-coronavirus-patients/

New York Times reporter Davey Alba posted several tweets Friday night about his efforts to get YouTube to take down videos about the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus regarding President Trump recent comments about experimental treatments for the virus and a company, Aytu BioScience, that is claiming a UV light treatment can kill the coronavirus inside patients’ bodies via a fiber optic catheter inserted in an intubation tube. The company issued a press release on Tuesday about the treatment, two days before Trump was mocked by the media for speculating about such treatment. The company says a peer-reviewed study is forthcoming.

YouTube took down the Aytu BioScience video Friday night soon after Alba reported the video to YouTube.

“I contacted YouTube about this video, which is being shared on tons of replies on Twitter & on Facebook, by people asserting that it backs up Trump’s idea throwing it out there that UV rays kill coronavirus. YouTube just said it removed it for violating its community guidelines.”

I contacted YouTube about this video, which is being shared on tons of replies on Twitter & on Facebook, by people asserting that it backs up Trump’s idea throwing it out there that UV rays kill coronavirus. YouTube just said it removed it for violating its community guidelines. pic.twitter.com/gbs5Igq0yy — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) April 24, 2020

“YouTube says these videos are not in violation of their misinformation policy after I flagged them to the company. They react to Trump’s comments last night throwing out there the idea of injecting disinfectant / UV light to kill coronavirus”

YouTube says these videos are not in violation of their misinformation policy after I flagged them to the company. They react to Trump’s comments last night throwing out there the idea of injecting disinfectant / UV light to kill coronavirus pic.twitter.com/lRixeGvZQ4 — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) April 24, 2020

“YouTube removed monetization for one of the videos above, after I flagged them to the company.”

YouTube removed monetization for one of the videos above, after I flagged them to the company. — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) April 24, 2020

Alba also asked AytuBioscience for an interview, “Hi there, Josh and Mark. I’m a reporter at The New York Times, and would love to be able to chat about Healight if you have some time today. Hope we can email — [email protected]”

Hi there, Josh and Mark. I’m a reporter at The New York Times, and would love to be able to chat about Healight if you have some time today. Hope we can email — [email protected] — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) April 24, 2020

AytuBioScience reposted the video to Vimeo, “Many are now talking about UV light being used as a treatment for COVID-19. We are proud to have teamed up with @MarkPimentelMD and his team at @CedarsSinai They developed Healight. We’re not sure why @YouTube disabled our link, but here’s how it works:”

Many are now talking about UV light being used as a treatment for COVID-19. We are proud to have teamed up with @MarkPimentelMD and his team at @CedarsSinai

They developed Healight. We’re not sure why @YouTube disabled our link, but here’s how it works: https://t.co/n1dkFGRlLH — Aytu_BioScience (@BioscienceAytu) April 25, 2020

Alba joked with a Boston academician who supported his efforts at censorship:

im so tired joan lol — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) April 24, 2020

