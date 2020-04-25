https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/protest-caravan-takes-las-vegas-strip-demanding-nevada-reopen-video/

Photo via KSNV

A protest caravan took over the Las Vegas strip on Friday calling on Democrat Governor Sisolak to reopen Nevada.

The protest dubbed ‘America’s First Interactive Drive-thru Caravan’ was organized by conservative radio host and friend of The Gateway Pundit, Wayne Allyn Root.

Wayne Root said police told him they estimated 8,000 people attended the protest.

The demonstrators drove down the strip demanding businesses reopen after only 200 Coronavirus deaths in the entire state of more than 3 million people.

Governor Sisolak however has no plans to reopen Nevada and suggested his lockdown order could extend through June — and even longer!

WATCH:

WATCH:

.@hollandcourtney: Broadcast: #ReopenNevada Caravan Protest down the Las Vegas Strip. Well over 1000 cars in attendance.https://t.co/BmG1CFsROp — Bill Porter (@BMack764) April 24, 2020

