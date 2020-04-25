https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/rand-paul-returns-congress-beating-coronavirus-rips-draconian-lockdown/

(THE BLAZE) Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky excoriated his colleagues in Congress over their efforts to provide relief to Americans while putting the country in debt instead of opening up the economy.

“If you print up billions of dollars and give it to people, they are unlikely to spend it until you end the quarantine,” said Paul in his speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday after returning from his battle with coronavirus.

He went on to point out that there were some studies showing that experts’ predictions of mortality rates from coronavirus could be inaccurate and overblown.

