North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly in a “vegetative state” following complication during a recent surgery.

Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai reported that Kim collapsed during a recent visit to a rural part of North Korea.

In response, a team of Chinese medical experts were rushed to North Korea. The team determined that Kim would need a stent to open a congested blood vessel.

Shukan Gendai subsequently detailed how the surgeon in charge of Kim’s operation was not used to dealing with obese patients and was too nervous during the operation, leading to delays that left Kim in a “vegetative state.” The magazine cited an unnamed member of Kim’s medical team.

Reuters reported on Friday that China has, indeed, dispatched a team of medical experts to help North Korea with Kim’s health.

Concerns over Kim’s health surfaced this week after CNN reported that U.S. officials were monitoring intelligence that indicated Kim’s health was in “grave danger.” was in “grave danger.”

Subsequent reports said that U.S. officials were trying to determine North Korea’s line of succession should Kim die.

However, South Korea later pushed back against the reports. They said Kim was handling affairs in North Korea as usual. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten then said the U.S. military had “no reason not to assume” that Kim was still alive and in control of his country.

Kim was absent from a major North Korean holiday on Saturday, and his whereabouts remain officially unknown.

